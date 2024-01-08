Princess Diana's former bodyguard will give an inspirational talk to help Fylde Coast women stay safe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lee Sansum will share insights from his career of looking after a-list celebrities, with the aim to empower females to protect themselves.

The bodyguard and author will reveal the subtle ways women can stay one step ahead in various situations, sharing conflict resolution techniques for a more confident and secure life. He will share his experiences safeguarding Princess Diana, A-list celebrities, and working in elite security for over three decades. The talk will delve into his adventures in both exclusive and perilous locations worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presentation is called An Evening with Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Lee Sansum: Empowering Women through Self-Protection.

This FREE event takes place at the Poulton Community Centre from 7 pm to 9 pm on Friday, January 12th.

It is organised by Lee's daughter, Janine Sansum, who will launch her new Ladies Only Martial Arts classes in Poulton in January 2024. This free event is a precursor to empower women in the community. Janine said: "Bring a friend, enjoy a few drinks at the bar, and immerse yourself in Lee's remarkable stories of protecting people at risk in the world's most exclusive and dangerous places."