Celebrated Blackpool writer Nathan Parker inspires Montgomery High students

This term, Montgomery Academy students had the opportunity to work with celebrated Blackpool writer Nathan Parker.

Nathan, who is himself an ex Blackpool student, has successfully written two novels and is fast becoming a YouTube sensation with his northern inspired performance poetry.

Every student in year 9, 10 and 11 spent time with Nathan over a ten day period and experienced a range of sessions, includuding creative writing, poetry and tips for exam success.

From left to right: Lee Meakin, Teacher of English, Nathan Parker, Lilly Wilkinson, Sam Connor and Harvi Linaker

Lilly Wilkinson from year 9 said: "I really enjoyed Nathan's session! It was great to meet a real writer and hear all about his journey.”

Harvi Linaker, also of year 9 added: "It was amazing! Nathan taught us how to write really creative stories."

Hannah Blake, Head of English said: "Nathan's sessions have been inspirational for our students and have transformed the way they think about poetry and creative writing. He speaks candidly about his experiences growing up in Blackpool and demonstrates to students how to utilise their personal experiences to shape their own writing. Students found him incredibly relatable and we have found his workshops to be hugely beneficial in engaging our students with reading and developing their confidence as creative writers".

Nathan says his work is all inspired by his own life and experiences.

His first novel "The Disappearance of Timothy Dawson", and second novel "The Rise of the Chemist", were both shortlisted for Lancashire book of the year, whilst the final book of the trilogy "The taking of Granville", will be available later this year.

Nathan has also recently taken to the stage at Blackpool Tower, The Winter Gardens and regularly performs his poetry in Manchester.

His days are currently spent combining writing, literacy and youth work, being set to work with Aspire Academy later this year and other Fylde Coast Academy Trust secondaries during the next academic year.