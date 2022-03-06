We've listed the top 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in Blackpool.

Blackpool property market: These are the most expensive areas to buy a home

If you’re thinking about moving house in the Blackpool area, many factors help you decide on a location, but perhaps the most obvious one to consider is price.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 9:52 am

Last month we listed the top 10 cheapest places to buy a house in Blackpool, but now we can reveal where the most expensive neighbourhoods are, as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released the average house price for each neighbourhood in the country.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in England, with all 20 of the most expensive neighbourhoods - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - being found in the capital.

At the very top of the charts you find Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster, with a staggering average property price of £2.83 million.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Blackpool are not quite that high, in fact the priciest neighbourhood costs 5% of that.

Below we reveal the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in Blackpool, using figures sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, which shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. 1: Squires Gate

Average house price = £146,500

2. 2: Norbreck & Bispham

Average house price = £145,000

3. 3: Common Edge

Average house price = £137,500

4. 4: South Shore

Average house price = £135,225

