Last month we listed the top 10 cheapest places to buy a house in Blackpool, but now we can reveal where the most expensive neighbourhoods are, as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released the average house price for each neighbourhood in the country.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in England, with all 20 of the most expensive neighbourhoods - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - being found in the capital.

At the very top of the charts you find Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster, with a staggering average property price of £2.83 million.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Blackpool are not quite that high, in fact the priciest neighbourhood costs 5% of that.

Below we reveal the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in Blackpool, using figures sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, which shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1: Squires Gate Average house price = £146,500

2: Norbreck & Bispham Average house price = £145,000

3: Common Edge Average house price = £137,500

4: South Shore Average house price = £135,225