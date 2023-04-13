Blackpool TikTok influencers Sophie Aspin and Millie B share social media tips to help young people to stay safe online
Two TikTok stars have shared their own expert tips to help youngsters stay safe on social media.
Social media influencers, Millie B and Sophie Aspin, dropped by the House Of Wingz studio to host a unique workshop to help teach kids about some of the dangers of posting content online.
The Blackpool rappers both have a huge TikTok following and are well known to young people who use the platform.
Why did they run the TikTok safety workshop?
Sam and Aish Bell-Docherty run Skool Of Street, the charity who organised the workshop as part of the holiday activities and food programme (HAF). They said: “There are a lot of young people on TikTok and social media who maybe shouldn’t be so we’re here to help them to stay safe. How to look after [themselves], not give too much away, especially when they’re using own phones.”
The children spent the rest of the day rapping, singing and dancing – and had the chance to film their own TikTok video clips with Soph and Millie.
Aish added: “ The young people know who they are and they’re working young mums, so they’re great with the kids.”
Preventing kids from harmful online situations
Sophie B recently told Blackpool Gazette that she had struggled with online trolls, and self-esteem issues because of social media.
Speaking at the House Of Wingz studio, on Back Reeds Road, Sophie said: “TikTok’s booming at the moment. I feel like a lot of kids aren’t taught how to use it properly and keep themselves safe. They might get themselves into situations, so it’s nice to give them that bit of advice.”
How can I keep my kids safe on social media?
These are some of the ways your children can protect themselves online.
- Set accounts to private – Remember that anyone can watch you, and your posts are out there for everyone to see.
- Use ‘Ghost mode’ on Snapchat
- Never post/trade personal pics
- Make sure they don’t give too much information away, especially when they’re using own phones.
- Never share personal information online, such as your location or daily routines.
- Use ‘restricted mode’ so you can only receive direct messages from ‘friends’
- Only accept people you know