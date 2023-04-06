News you can trust since 1873
IN PICTURES: Hundreds of Blackpool children to take part in spectacular Twinkletoes showcase dance event at the Opera House

Over 450 youngsters will perform in a huge bi-annual showcase this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and we show you the pics from the dress rehearsal.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 6th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

The pupils ages range from 18 months to 18 years, and all train at the Barbara Jackson’s Theatre Arts Centre

After months of preparation the show will run from the 6 – 8 April, 2023 – including a Saturday matinee.

Lorraine Hill, principal of BJTAC, said to expect ‘thousands of costumes lined up and glistening backstage. in an amateur show that is done at VERY HIGH professional level’.

Tickets are available at https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/

TWINKLETOES – A SONG & DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 2023

1. wbegnews-twinkle16-nw.jpg

TWINKLETOES – A SONG & DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 2023 Photo: Adrian Patrick

TWINKLETOES – A SONG & DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 2023

2. wbegnews-twinkle17-nw.jpg

TWINKLETOES – A SONG & DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 2023 Photo: Adrian Patrick

TWINKLETOES – A SONG & DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 2023

3. wbegnews-twinkle13-nw.jpg

TWINKLETOES – A SONG & DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 2023 Photo: Adrian Patrick

TWINKLETOES – A SONG & DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 2023

4. wbegnews-twinkle14-nw.jpg

TWINKLETOES – A SONG & DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 2023 Photo: Adrian Patrick

