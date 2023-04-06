IN PICTURES: Hundreds of Blackpool children to take part in spectacular Twinkletoes showcase dance event at the Opera House
Over 450 youngsters will perform in a huge bi-annual showcase this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and we show you the pics from the dress rehearsal.
The pupils ages range from 18 months to 18 years, and all train at the Barbara Jackson’s Theatre Arts Centre
After months of preparation the show will run from the 6 – 8 April, 2023 – including a Saturday matinee.
Lorraine Hill, principal of BJTAC, said to expect ‘thousands of costumes lined up and glistening backstage. in an amateur show that is done at VERY HIGH professional level’.
Tickets are available at https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/