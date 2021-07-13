Blackpool summer holidays 2021: when do secondary schools break up for summer - and what date do they go back?

And as secondary schools in Blackpool begin to close for the summer break, the Government will also be preparing to, or will have lifted most Covid restrictions as part of Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Summer holiday dates have also been confirmed for primary schools in Blackpool.

This is when Blackpool's secondary schools will break up for the summer holidays, and when they'll reopen:

Blackpool summer holidays 2021: when do secondary schools, 6th forms and colleges break up for summer - and what date do they go back?

Armfield Academy

Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1TL | Armfield Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Blackpool Aspire Academy

Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Blackpool Aspire Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Highfield Leadership Academy

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 3JZ | Highfield Leadership Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Montgomery Academy

All Hallows Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0AZ | Montgomery Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

St George's School: A C of E Academy

Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4PH | St George's School: A C of E Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 1, 2021 for Year 7 & 11 and September 2, 2021 for all years.

St Mary's Catholic Academy

St Walburgas Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EQ | St Mary's Catholic Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 6, 2021.

South Shore Academy

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AR | South Shore Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Unity Academy Blackpool