Blackpool summer holidays 2021: when do secondary schools break up for summer - and what date do they go back?
The 2021 school holidays are fast approaching, and after a difficult year for pupils, students in Blackpool will be excited for the school holidays to start.
And as secondary schools in Blackpool begin to close for the summer break, the Government will also be preparing to, or will have lifted most Covid restrictions as part of Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown.
Summer holiday dates have also been confirmed for primary schools in Blackpool.
This is when Blackpool's secondary schools will break up for the summer holidays, and when they'll reopen:
Armfield Academy
Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1TL | Armfield Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.
Blackpool Aspire Academy
Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Blackpool Aspire Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.
Highfield Leadership Academy
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 3JZ | Highfield Leadership Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.
Montgomery Academy
All Hallows Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0AZ | Montgomery Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.
St George's School: A C of E Academy
Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4PH | St George's School: A C of E Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 1, 2021 for Year 7 & 11 and September 2, 2021 for all years.
St Mary's Catholic Academy
St Walburgas Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EQ | St Mary's Catholic Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 6, 2021.
South Shore Academy
St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AR | South Shore Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.
Unity Academy Blackpool
Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TS | Unity Academy Blackpool closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.