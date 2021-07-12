Blackpool primary school summer holidays 2021: when do schools break up for summer - and what date do they go back?

And as primary schools in Blackpool begin to close for the summer break, the Government will also be preparing to, or will have lifted most Covid restrictions as part of Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown.

This is when Blackpool's primary school will break up for the summer holidays, and when they'll reopen:

Anchorsholme Academy

Eastpines Drive, Cleveleys, FY5 3RX | Anchorsholme Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 23, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 3, 2021.

Armfield Academy

Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1TL | Armfield Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 17, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Baines’ Endowed Primary School and Children’s Centre, a Church of England Academy

Penrose Avenue, Blackpool, FY 4DJ | Baines’ Endowed Primary School and Children’s Centre, a Church of England Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 20, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Blackpool Gateway Academy

Seymour Road, Blackpool FY1 6JH | Blackpool Gateway Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HH | Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September , 2021.

Boundary Primary School

Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 7RW | Boundary Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 19, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 6, 2021.

Christ the King Catholic Academy

Rodwell Walk, Blackpool, FY3 7NJ | Christ the King Catholic Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 19, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 6, 2021.

Devonshire Primary Academy

Devonshire Road, Blackpool FY3 8AF | Devonshire Primary Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 19, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 3, 2021.

Hawes Side Academy

Johnsville Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 3LN | Hawes Side Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 20, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Holy Family Catholic Primary School

Seacrest Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 2SD | Holy Family Catholic Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 22, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Kincraig Primary School

Kincraig Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0HN | Kincraig Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 20, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Langdale Free School

95 Warbreck Drive, Blackpool, FY2 9RZ | Langdale Free School closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Layton Primary School

Meyler Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 7DX | Layton Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 20, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 3, 2021.

Marton Primary Academy and Nursery

Whernside, Blackpool, FY4 5LY | Marton Primary Academy and Nursery closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 1, 2021.

Mereside Primary School and Children’s Centre

Langdale Road, Blackpool, FY4 4RR | Mereside Primary School and Children’s Centre closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Moor Park Primary School

Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LY | Moor Park Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Norbreck Primary Academy

Norbreck Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1PD | Norbreck Primary Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 20, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 1, 2021.

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School

Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5DF | Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Revoe Learning Academy

Grasmere Road, Blackpool, FY1 5HP | Revoe Learning Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 22, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 3, 2021.

Roseacre Primary Academy

Stonycroft Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 2PF | Roseacre Primary Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School

Devonshire Road, Blackpool FY2 0AJ | St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 23, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

St Cuthbert's Catholic Academy

Lightwood Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 2AU | St Cuthbert's Catholic Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 6, 2021.

St John's Church of England Primary School

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NX | St John's Church of England Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

St John Vianney Catholic Primary School

Glastonbury Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6RD | St John Vianney Catholic Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

St Kentigern's catholic Primary School

Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8BT | St Kentigern's catholic Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

St. Nicholas' Church of England Primary School

School Road, Blackpool FY4 5DS | St. Nicholas' Church of England Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 23, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

St Teresa's Catholic Primary School

St George's Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3JW | St Teresa's Catholic Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 6, 2021.

Stanley Primary School

Wordsworth Avenue,Blackpool, FY3 9UT | Stanley Primary School closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 1, 2021.

Thames Primary Academy

Severn Road, Blackpool, FY4 1EE | Thames Primary Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 16, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Unity Academy Blackpool

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TS | Unity Academy Blackpool closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Waterloo Primary Academy

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AG | Waterloo Primary Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 23, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Westcliff Primary Academy

Crawford Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 9BYG | Westcliff Primary Academy closes for the summer holidays from July 21, 2021, and will reopen for the autumn term on September 2, 2021.

Westminster Primary Academy and Children's Centre Blackpool