The Ofsted report, which was published on Thursday following a full inspection of the college in December last year, is full of praise for the college, its students, staff and governors.

The inspectors said ‘students find the college a truly aspirational place to learn’ and praised the ‘calm, professional and inclusive learning environment where students feel safe and can flourish.’

The college on Blackpool Old Road received ‘outstanding’ grades in all the areas of the inspection including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Sixth celebrates outstanding result from Ofsted

Inspectors judged the college’s curriculum to be ‘high-quality, comprehensive and ambitious’ supporting students ‘to make substantial progress throughout their learning programmes.’

They were impressed with the expertise of teaching staff who ‘create a range of stimulating learning activities.’

They also noted the successful emphasis on the progression of students to further study and careers, supported by ‘a very strong programme of ongoing careers advice while on their courses.’

A spokesman for Blackpool Sixth said: “We are incredibly proud that we have retained our Ofsted Outstanding status which is testament to our remarkable staff and students who demonstrate an unswerving commitment to excellence every day.

"In spite of the challenges of the pandemic, the college has stayed true to its mission ‘inspiring learning, developing character, building futures’ and we are delighted that the inspectors were able to see the impact of our endeavour.

"The inspection outcome is a fantastic achievement for the college and recognises our commitment to providing the highest-quality educational experience for the young people in our area.’

As well as its A-Level programme, Blackpool Sixth offers an extensive range of vocational and applied courses.

The inspectors said that students on these programmes ‘develop industry-standard knowledge and skills that are linked to their specific career aspirations.’

It was also noted that ‘staff provide extensive enrichment activities that they purposefully, skilfully and seamlessly integrate into every student’s curriculum.’

Support for students with additional needs was judged to be exemplary and inspectors highlighted the way the college creates ‘a culture where respect for others and diversity are celebrated’ - for example through the college’s LGBT+ group.

The report also details how staff are supported through initiatives to help with health and well-being.