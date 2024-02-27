Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday afternoon, Police Comunity Support Officer Colin from Blackpool Police visited St John Vianney RC Primary School on Glastonbury Avenue to speak to their reception year children about the police.

The force took to their Facebook yesterday to share a picture from the visit, in which a class of around fifty reception pupils looked pleased as they beamed for the camera alongside PCSO Colin.

PCSO Colin from Blackpool Police at St John Vianney RC Primary School.

In the caption, a Blackpool Police spokersperson said: "The children were excited by the visit. Colin was amazed by the amount of well thought out questions that the children asked him."

Last week, Blackpool Police also paid a visit to Mereside Primary School where PCSO Debby presented a drug talk to their year 6 pupils.