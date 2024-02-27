St John Vianney RC Primary School pupils delighted by a visit from Blackpool police
On Monday afternoon, Police Comunity Support Officer Colin from Blackpool Police visited St John Vianney RC Primary School on Glastonbury Avenue to speak to their reception year children about the police.
The force took to their Facebook yesterday to share a picture from the visit, in which a class of around fifty reception pupils looked pleased as they beamed for the camera alongside PCSO Colin.
In the caption, a Blackpool Police spokersperson said: "The children were excited by the visit. Colin was amazed by the amount of well thought out questions that the children asked him."
Last week, Blackpool Police also paid a visit to Mereside Primary School where PCSO Debby presented a drug talk to their year 6 pupils.
In a statement posted on Facebook, a Blackpool Police spokerson said: "The children learnt about the different forms of addictions, including vaping (which unfortunately seems to be a modern trend with some young people). Included in the presentation is a discussion and role playing exercise around County Lines and the dangers of carrying knifes. Thank you all at Mereside Primary for looking after Debby. "