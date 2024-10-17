Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school in Blackpool says it is “so proud” following the results of its latest Ofsted inspection.

Revoe Learning Academy on Grasmere Road, Blackpool was inspected by Ofsted between July 9 and 10th.

In a report released earlier this month, the school was told it was once again an good school, achieving that grade across all five categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Revoe Leaning Academy, which has 42 pupils on its roll, was also classed as good in its last full inspection in 2019, following a requires improvement rating in 2016.

Find out below what inspectors had to say about the nursery following their recent visit below...

The headteacher and pupils at Revoe Learning Academy celebrate their latest Ofsted report. | submiut

What does Revoe Learning Academy do particularly well according to Ofsted?

The report begins by stating: “Pupils are made to feel welcome at this school, which prides itself on supporting families and the wider community well. Being resilient forms an important part of the school’s values. Caring and supportive staff provide opportunities that build pupils’ confidence, independence and resilience. Pupils trust that staff will help them if they have any worries or concerns. This helps pupils to feel happy at school.”

Inspectors also said that Revoe Learning Academy is “ambitious” for all pupils, including SEND, and has “carefully considered the important knowledge that pupils should learn across the curriculum, beginning in the two-year-old provision and Nursery Year.”

Pupils are then said to “behave well in lessons, work hard and achieve well” with inspectors adding that they “make the most of the opportunities that the school provides for them”. Staff meanwhile have received “suitable training, which enables them to deliver much of the curriculum successfully” and the trustees and local committee governors “have a clear focus on the quality of education provided by the school and carry out their delegated duties effectively.”

Inspectors also praised the various trips put on by the school, the importance placed on its phonetics programme and the support provided to SEND pupils.

What does Ofsted think Revoe Learning Academy can improve on?

Inspectors said that in one or two subjects “some of the learning activities that a small number of teachers design do not build successfully on what pupils already know” meaning “some pupils do not deepen their understanding as well as they could. “

They also said that sometimes teachers “do not check how well pupils have remembered and understood what they have been previously taught” so “some pupils have unidentified gaps in their knowledge that hinder their ability to make sense of new learning.”

What has Revoe Learning Academy said about its rating?

Headteacher Paul Osborne said ''We are pleased that the inspection identified and highlighted many strengths of Revoe, such as our nurturing, caring and skilled staff; the positive behaviour of our amazing children; and our broad and ambitious curriculum offer for all children who attend Revoe.'

''It's also an opportunity to thank all our parents, community members and The Sea View Trust for their ongoing support—and we look forward to continuing to build a bright and thriving future for everyone connected to Revoe Learning Academy.'

Angela Holdsworth MBE (CEO of The Sea View Trust) added: “I am so proud of the pupils, staff and leaders at RLA who make the school such a wonderful place to learn. The school faces many challenges and the Ofsted team recognised that leaders and staff have successfully adapted the curriculum and developed pedagogy to meet the widest range of needs. The outcome is a real recognition of the hard work of all the team. The positive feedback received by the Sea View Trust recognised the relentless effort and energy of Dayle Harrison the retiring Head who has taken the school on the journey from Special Measures to Good over the last 10 years. We are delighted that the former Deputy and partner in RLA’s success is now the Headteacher. Paul Osborne brings renewed vision and a sharp focus on teaching and learning to enable the school to build on the recent success. Well done everyone."