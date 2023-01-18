Wash Your Words: Langdale Library & Laundry Room has been shortlisted for the RIBA Journal MacEwen Award, celebrating architecture for the common good.

It was one of twelve projects across the UK to have been selected.

The community building on Langdale Parade was praised for its ‘joyful design’ and said it raises expectations of the quality of architecture people should demand of social housing estates.

Judges recognised that the £30,000 project was well informed, and that it ‘responds to community needs while having a whole lot of fun doing it’.

