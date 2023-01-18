Blackpool Pleasure Beach recruiting for the Junior Board of Directors - dream job for thrill-seeking teens with a head for business
The perfect job opportunity has come up for fun-loving teens with a head for business – as Blackpool Pleasure Beach are recruiting for their Junior Board of Directors.
It’s the first amusement park in the UK to have a junior team of decision makers, and they’re looking for new recruits between 11 – 15 years old.
Successful applicants will be tasked with assisting with the development of new merchandise, marketing of the park and customer engagement strategies.
They will join an existing team of around 60 young directors.
Why get involved with the Junior Board of Directors?
Whilst packed full of fun, the job is very important in helping Blackpool Pleasure Beach to develop strategies with families in mind and giving a young person’s perspective on operations.
Since 1995, many board members have gone on to hold full and part-time positions at the park.
Speaking on the announcement, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Amanda Thompson OBE said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for youngsters from across the UK, providing them with fun, thrilling and completely unique work experience. The Junior Board offers a fresh insight into how Blackpool Pleasure Beach operates. It’s lots of fun and will look great on your CV.”
What happens if you are selected?
Successful candidates will be selected to go through to the next round in, with shortlisted applicants invited to attend an action-packed open day at the park when they will be put through their paces with a series of challenges, followed by an interview with Blackpool Pleasure Beach Junior Board leaders.
What the board members said
Current board members said: ‘It gives you real insights into how a business works’, and ‘I really like that we get to influence decision making in the organisation’.
How to apply for a position on the Junior Board of Directors
Anyone interested in applying for one of the positions are invited to tell bosses at Blackpool Pleasure Beach why they believe they are right for the job. Applications are invited to apply by completing a form and answering some initial questions at https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/junior-board/
Applications close on Friday 3rd February 2023