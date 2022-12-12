Blackpool’s highlights for 2023 have been unveiled by tourism bosses in a handy guide as the resort prepares for another spectacular season.

The seaside town’s 2023 Destination Guide fronted by resort ambassador Nigel C. Gull - the seagull puppet that featured in a £1m TV advertising campaign during 2022 – has been revealed.

And it’s packed with a fabulous programme of events, shows and attractions for the year ahead.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “It is particularly pleasing to be able to launch the new guide at a time when Blackpool is attracting large volumes of visitors on the back of the return of the Christmas By The Sea village and the two-month extension to the Illuminations season.

“Over the past year, Blackpool has once again heavily invested in marketing and events, and recorded record visitor numbers on the back of that.

“We pride ourselves on being the UK’s most popular resort and the new guide gives a taste of what is already lined up for next year, with a vast selection of shows, attractions and free events.”

To view a copy of the guide online, or to order your copy, go to visitblackpool.com/guide

Here’s a taste of what’s to come in 2023…

2023 will see the 160th anniversary of Blackpool's majestic North Pier. The pier opened in 1863 when more than 20,000 people turned up to stroll along its wooden boardwalk.

2023 will see the 160th anniversary of Blackpool's majestic North Pier. The pier opened in 1863 when more than 20,000 people turned up to stroll along its wooden boardwalk.

A state-of-the-art big cat facility at Blackpool Zoo will open in 2023, giving outstanding indoor and outdoor views of the resident lions and tigers

2023 will also see the opening of a new four-star Holiday Inn on Talbot Road