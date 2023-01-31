Free practical lessons will teach school and college leavers about financial products, pitfalls, and online safety, in a new scheme launched today (Jan 31).

The programme will be rolled out using Tandem Bank’s ‘immersive mobile learning hub’, which will tour schools and colleges across Blackpool and the North West.

The bank will provide a dedicated educational trainer to conduct sessions, and full teaching plans and notes for schools to use as lesson guides.

Tandem Bank with Paul Maynard MP

Alex Mollart, Chief Executive Officer at Tandem Bank, said: “Having good money management is the path to better social mobility...budgeting and credit scores are a constant feature in everyone’s lives, and it is essential these vital lessons are taught to young people to help prevent financial mistakes being made.”

Blackpool MPs Mark Menzies and Paul Maynard attended the launch at the Tandem office on Sir Frank Whittle Way.

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, said: “Financial literacy and education is crucial if our young people are to understand the financial responsibilities they will face in adult life. Never has this been truer than during the current cost of living crisis.

“The Prime Minister outlined in the New Year that one of this Government’s priorities is to improve financial and mathematical literacy. Tandem's Financial Education Programme takes this one step further and supports our next generation to make better informed financial decisions.”