Baines School celebrate GCSE results with special mention to Ukranian pupil who arrived last year

Baines School in Poulton le Fylde have expressed their pride in their students for what they have achieved in their GCSEs, calling it “a fantastic year for the Baines Family.”

The school says they are extremely pleased with the results of their Year 11 cohort, which are a well-deserved reward for five years of dedicated hard work and students’ resilience during challenging circumstances.

A school spokesperson added: “The results they have achieved today are a combination of their own hard work, excellent teaching and pastoral care, and of course the love and support from their families.”

Headteacher, Mrs Doherty commented: “We wish our class of 2023 every success as they move onto the next stage of their learning journey and look forward to hearing of their future achievements. Nil Sine Labore (Nothing Without Effort).”

Luke Alston, Adam Gammage, Parker Hawe, Alli Akbaba, Niall McGrath, Jack Kershaw, Jayden Jones

The school added that whilst is impossible to single out all the individual successes as there are so many, they want to highlight the achievement of Anastasiia Didyk who arrived from Ukraine during year 10 with very little English, or subject knowledge of the English curriculum.

As well as sitting her GCSE exams, Anastasiia sat her Ukrainian exam, and the school says although she has been well supported by them, nothing can detract from her personal effort to achieve a “superb” set of results across the board.