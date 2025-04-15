All the outstanding primary schools from across Blackpool & the Fylde Coast

With primary school offers day taking place tomorrow, take a look at the primary schools from across the Fylde Coast that are considered oustanding by Ofsted.

Primary school offers will be sent out across Lancashire on Wednesday, April 16.

Ahead of the day, we thought we’d take a look at the primary schools from across the Fylde Coast that are considered the best by the educational watchdog.

Primary schools can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reports, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

In the following gallery therefore we have included the schools who were rated oustanding under the old system or outstanding across the board in the new:

Interested in looking at secondary schools instead? Take a look at the top-performing secondary schools on the Fylde Coast as per the latest GCSE results here.

The 10 outstanding primary schools from across Blackpool & the Fylde Coast

1. Outstanding Fylde Coast primary schools

The 10 outstanding primary schools from across Blackpool & the Fylde Coast | Google Maps

This Poulton-le-Fylde school was rated outstanding across all categories in March 2025

2. The Breck Primary School

This Poulton-le-Fylde school was rated outstanding across all categories in March 2025 | Google Maps

This Poulton-le-Fylde school was rated outstanding across all categories in January 2025

3. Hambleton Primary Academy

This Poulton-le-Fylde school was rated outstanding across all categories in January 2025 | Google Maps

This Blackpool school was rated outstanding in September2024.

4. Layton Primary School

This Blackpool school was rated outstanding in September2024. | Google Maps

This Freckleton school was rated outstanding in July 2024.

5. Linton School (independent)

This Freckleton school was rated outstanding in July 2024. | Google Maps

This Thornton-Cleveleys school was rated outstanding in May 2024.

6. Red Marsh School (special)

This Thornton-Cleveleys school was rated outstanding in May 2024. | Google

