All the outstanding primary schools from across Blackpool & the Fylde Coast

Primary school offers will be sent out across Lancashire on Wednesday, April 16.

Ahead of the day, we thought we’d take a look at the primary schools from across the Fylde Coast that are considered the best by the educational watchdog.

Primary schools can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reports, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

In the following gallery therefore we have included the schools who were rated oustanding under the old system or outstanding across the board in the new:

The Breck Primary School This Poulton-le-Fylde school was rated outstanding across all categories in March 2025

Hambleton Primary Academy This Poulton-le-Fylde school was rated outstanding across all categories in January 2025

Layton Primary School This Blackpool school was rated outstanding in September2024.

Linton School (independent) This Freckleton school was rated outstanding in July 2024.