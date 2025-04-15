All the outstanding primary schools from across Blackpool & the Fylde Coast

Primary school offers will be sent out across Lancashire on Wednesday, April 16.
Ahead of the day, we thought we’d take a look at the primary schools from across the Fylde Coast that are considered the best by the educational watchdog.
Primary schools can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.
As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reports, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.
In the following gallery therefore we have included the schools who were rated oustanding under the old system or outstanding across the board in the new:
Interested in looking at secondary schools instead? Take a look at the top-performing secondary schools on the Fylde Coast as per the latest GCSE results here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.