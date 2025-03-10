The government’s

As parents recently found out which schools their Year 6 children will be attending this September, on National Offer Day, we have scoured the data to find the top schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre based on GCSE results.

The figures include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs

It was introduced in 2016 as a fairer way to assess a school’s academic performance, rather than simply looking at raw grades and outcomes.

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2, and 0.5 or higher is classes as ‘well above average’.

A score below zero does not mean there was no progress, but means that pupils made less progress than at schools with higher scores. However, some overall negative scores may be classed as ‘average’ when the confidence interval spans both above and below zero.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the 15 best performing Fylde Coast secondary schools.

Best Fylde Coast secondary schools Take a look at the 15 best secondary schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to their Progress 8 scores.

St George's School, A Church of England Academy The school on Cherry Tree Road in Blackpool has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calendar year of 0.38 which is above average.

Saint Aidan's Church of England High School The school on Cart Gate in Preesall has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calendar year of 0.06 which is average.

Millfield Science & Performing Arts College The school on Belvedere Road in Thornton-Cleveleys has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calendar year of -0.04 which is average.

Saint Bede's Catholic High School The school on Talbot Road in Lytham St Annes has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calendar year of -0.17 which is average.

Garstang Community Academy The school on Garstang Road in Bowgreave has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calendar year of -0.3 which is below average.