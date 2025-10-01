All the Lancashire schools and teachers hailed at prestigious Educate Awards 2025

The Educate Awards 2025 shortlist has been announced and it features schools, teachers and an educational trust from Lancashire.

What are the Educate Awards?

In partnership with ASL Group, the Educate Awards is the biggest and most prestigious celebration of education in the North West.

The event brings together schools, colleges and multi academy trusts from Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside to recognise their achievements in an unforgettable way.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Educate Awards features 21 categories, shining a spotlight on every aspect of education, from sport and the arts to literacy, careers, and the environment.

The shortlist, revealed on Tuesday, 30 September via the Educate Awards’ social channels. celebrates inspirational teachers, dedicated support staff and visionary leadership teams, who continue to make a lasting difference in their school communities.

Which Lancashire schools/trusts/teachers have been shortlisted this year?

  • Endeavour Learning Trust, based in Chorley, has been shortlisted for Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust.
  • Marton Primary Academy & Nursery in Blackpool has been shortlisted for Outstanding SEND Provision in Mainstream School.
  • Ormskirk School has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Arts in Secondary School category.
  • Stuart Hide from Runshaw College, based in Leyland, has been shortlisted for Teacher of the Year.
  • Accrington St Christopher's CE High School in Accrington has been shortlisted for Lord Frank Field Community Partnership Award
  • The Hollins, Accrington has been shortlisted for the WOW Recognition Award

When will they find out if they have won?

The shortlist will discover if they are winners on Friday, 14 November, at the glittering Educate Awards ceremony, hosted at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

The Educate Awards promises a spectacular evening, featuring show-stopping live performances from schools across the region, a three-course gala dinner, and the highly anticipated awards ceremony itself.

What has been said about the awards?

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to Stuart Hide and Endeavour Learning Trust on being shortlisted for this year’s Educate Awards.

“Each year, we are blown away by the incredible work taking place across the region, and 2025 has been no exception. This year’s shortlist is a true reflection of the innovation and dedication shown by senior leadership teams, teachers and support staff.

“The standard of entries has been outstanding, and we can’t wait to roll out the red carpet in November to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all our finalists.”

“A huge thank you to our partner, ASL Group, and to our valued associate sponsors for supporting this year’s event. Their backing ensures we can continue to deliver a truly special celebration of education, and without them, the Educate Awards simply would not be possible.”

Who else is up for an Educate Award?

The official 2025 shortlist:

Most Impactful Communications Award, sponsored by CPMM Media Group

  • Maghull High School, Sefton
  • St Edward's College, Liverpool
  • St John Bosco Arts College, Liverpool

Outstanding Commitment to the Environment & Sustainability

  • Hope Academy, St Helens
  • Prospect House Specialist Support Primary School, Manchester
  • The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool

Careers & Enterprise Award, sponsored by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub

  • Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Wirral
  • Kew Woods Primary School, Sefton
  • St Francis Xavier's Catholic Academy, Liverpool
  • Wirral Grammar School for Boys, Wirral

Outstanding SEND Provision in Mainstream School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE

  • Marton Primary Academy & Nursery, Blackpool
  • Our Lady and St Swithin's Catholic Primary School
  • Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool

School Library of the Year

  • Our Lady of Compassion RC Primary School, Sefton
  • St Hilda's CE High School, Liverpool
  • St Mary's Catholic Junior Academy, St Helens

Outstanding Commitment to STEM, sponsored by All About STEM

  • The Mosslands School, Wirral
  • Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool
  • Wright Robinson College, Manchester

Outstanding Arts in Primary School

  • Banks Road Primary School, Liverpool
  • Our Lady of Compassion RC Primary School, Sefton
  • St Peter's CE Primary School, Bolton

Outstanding Arts in Secondary School

  • Meols Cop High School, Sefton
  • Ormskirk School, West Lancashire
  • St John Bosco Arts College, Liverpool
  • West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral

Lord Frank Field Community Partnership Award

  • Accrington St Christopher's CE High School, Accrington
  • Burnley High School, Burnley
  • Maghull High School, Sefton
  • Tottington High School, Bury

Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

  • Chantlers Primary School, Bury
  • Locking Stumps Community Primary School, Warrington
  • Standish Community High School, Wigan

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School, sponsored by LSSP

  • Cherry Tree Primary School, Bolton
  • Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton
  • Rowan Tree Primary School, Wigan
  • Rushbrook Primary Academy, Manchester

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School

  • Cardinal Langley RC High School, Rochdale
  • Maghull High School, Sefton
  • St James' Catholic High School, Stockport

Leadership Team of the Year

  • Archbishop Blanch School, Liverpool
  • Ascent Autism Specialist College, St Helens
  • Chantlers Primary School, Bury
  • Churchtown Primary School, Sefton

Teacher of the Year, sponsored by CER

  • Christina McArdle from St Damian's RC Science College, Tameside
  • Corie Higgins from Stockport Academy, Stockport
  • Sam Harvey from Rainford High, St Helens
  • Stuart Hide from Runshaw College, Leyland

School Support Star of the Year, sponsored by SupplyWell

  • Karen Elcombe from Our Lady of Compassion RC Primary School, Sefton
  • Karla Taylor from SEE (Oldham) CIC, Oldham
  • Kellie Tisdale from The Birkenhead Park School, Wirral
  • Sam Cookson from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, Sefton

Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust, sponsored by Satis Education

  • BePART Educational Trust, Wirral
  • Endeavour Learning Trust, Lancashire
  • The People's Learning Trust, Liverpool

Most Inspirational Specialist School

  • Abbot's Lea School, Liverpool
  • Knowsley Central Primary School, Knowsley
  • SEE (Oldham) CIC, Oldham
  • The Pendlebury Centre, Stockport

Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College, sponsored by LJMU

  • Ascent Autism Specialist College, St Helens
  • Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Wirral
  • Winstanley College, Wigan

Most Inspirational Secondary School

  • Burnage Academy for Boys, Manchester
  • Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, Liverpool
  • St Edward's College, Liverpool

Most Inspirational Primary School, sponsored by Angel Solutions

  • Churchtown Primary School, Sefton
  • St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton
  • St Peter's CE Primary School, Bolton

WOW Recognition Award, sponsored by ASL Group

  • Green Fold School, Bolton
  • Hillside High School, Sefton
  • The Hollins, Accrington

More information about the Educate Awards can be found here.

