All the new Ofsted ratings handed out to schools from across Lancashire

5 . St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Catholic Academy (Fleetwood)

Report published Sept 10 following an inspection on June 17-18. Classed as good for 3 categories, requires improvement for two. Highlights: lively and caring school community; extra-curricular opportunities; children's behaviour is good. Improvements needed: in several subjects, where curriculums are in development or have been recently established, pupils have gaps in their knowledge; evaluating the delivery and impact of the curriculum. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps