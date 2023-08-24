AKS Lytham say their tradition of superb academic outcomes has continued this year.

The top independent school wrote that “once again, the vibrant array of accomplishments shines a spotlight on enthusiastic engagement both in the classroom and beyond, with a huge diversity of experiences and opportunities adding context and colour to a strong set of GCSE grades.”

What does the headteacher say?

Headmaster David Harrow said: “In the sweep of headlines and statistics, there is a risk of overlooking the individual stories and triumphs, and also the context of the first ‘ordinary year’ since 2019.

Jessica Addy, Stan Matthews, Priyanka Rajan, Jay Bowman, Alfie Turner, Carly Wilde, Anya Kiely, Toby Curran, Harriet Akers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are, of course, delighted to see that this cohort has maintained the superb standard of their AKS peers from recent years in spite of the disruption that affected students across the country, and I applaud everyone from our school and elsewhere for weathering those storms and emerging in great shape at the other end.

“We often talk about people pursuing their passions and achieving their ambitions and, beyond the catchphrases, it has been wonderful to see this group of individuals do exactly that, and in so many ways, whether on stage, on the sports pitches, out in the community or reaching out across the world. I await with eager anticipation the next stage, as our students move into the Sixth Form, ready to welcome new courses and opportunities, new challenges and friendships, as another academic year begins.”

Stand-out students

Libby Chandler

-Lancashire U16 hockey player, Sophie Finney (nine 9s and 9 in Further Maths).

-Library Monitor Captain, Amber Clavering (also nine 9s and 9 in Further Maths).

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Keen linguist, Amelia Bird (eight 9s, one 8 and 8 in Further Maths).

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Member of both Psychology and Ethics societies, Libby Chandler (seven 9s and two 8s).

Carly Wilde, Harriet Akers, Anya Kiely

-Hocky player and singer Anya Kiely (nine 9s and 8 in Further Maths).

-Lancashire for U16 Hockey player and clarinets Jess Addy (seven 9s and two 8s).

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Captain of the U16 Rugby Lancashire Cup winning team and Fylde Rugby U16 paler, Toby Curran (five 9s, four 8s, one 7 and a 6 in Further Maths).

-U16 Lancashire Cup winning rugby player and Basketball player Sam Lord (four 9s, one 8, two 7s and two 6s)

Toby Curran

Advertisement Hide Ad

-U16 Lancashire Cup winning rugby player Josh Squires (one 9, four 8s, four 7s and 7 in Further Maths), who joined them on the

-Harry Chen (five 9s, three 8s and 7 in Further Maths) has been an active member of both our Bring Me Sunshine and AKS Action charity initiatives and has gained his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musician and member of the Student Leadership Committee, Hugo Farrer (five 8s, two 7s, two 6s and 6 in Further Maths),

-Pianist, hockey player and winner of the United Learning’s national ‘Best in Everyone’ Award for Leadership and Service, Priyanka Rajan (four 9s, five 8s and a 6 in Further Maths).