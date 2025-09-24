A Fylde Coast primary school is celebrating two impressive reports as the new school term gets underway.

St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School in St Annes on Sea is celebrating the outstanding outcomes of two recent inspections that the say affirm its excellence in education, leadership and the Christian ethos.

What has the school been praised for?

Following a SIAMS inspection (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) on June 26, the school was praised for “living up to its foundation as a Church school and enabling pupils and adults to flourish.”

The report highlights the school’s deeply embedded Christian vision, rooted in Matthew 5:16 – “Inspiring others to shine”, which underpins every aspect of school life.

The SIAMS report commended the school as: “A place of inspiration, kindness and love… where pupils and adults are surrounded by support and thrive in a safe and warm-hearted environment.”

It also noted the school’s commitment to staff well-being, inclusive practices, and environmental responsibility, with pupils actively engaging in initiatives such as tree planting, biodiversity projects, and fundraising for global causes.

Key Highlights from the SIAMS Report:

Culture of Care and Respect: Relationships across the school are built on trust and compassion. Pupils feel welcomed, valued, and empowered to succeed.

Community and Leadership: Strong partnerships with the church and diocese, alongside vision-led leadership, ensure a nurturing and empowering environment for all.

Christian Vision in Action: The school’s biblical vision is clearly articulated and lived out daily, shaping decisions, relationships, and learning.

Aspirational Curriculum: A rich, inclusive curriculum enhanced by music, art, sport, and enrichment activities ensures all pupils experience life in its fullness.

Spiritual Flourishing: Collective worship is a cherished daily experience, fostering reflection, joy, and a deep sense of togetherness. Pupils confidently lead worship and relate biblical stories to their own lives.

Outstanding RE Provision: Religious Education is enquiry-based, inclusive, and well-led, encouraging pupils to explore big questions and diverse worldviews.

This SIAMS report follows the school’s highly positive Ofsted inspection in March 2025, when the school was told that there have been ‘significant improvements since the previous inspection’.

Ofsted inspectors especially praised the school’s strong leadership, high expectations, and the positive attitudes of pupils, who are “eager to learn and proud of their school.”

The school is now awaiting a further ‘fast-tracked’ Ofsted inspection in order to have the gradings altered.

You can read more about that Ofsted report here.

Are any improvements needed?

In the SIAMS inspection, the only development point identified in the report was to “deepen opportunities for spiritual growth beyond the classroom”—a challenge the school says it is already embracing through outdoor learning and a very wide range of curriculum enhancements.

In the Ofsted report, inspectors failed to mention any areas in need of improvement.

What has the school said about its recent reports?

Headteacher Mrs Lindsay Walton said: “These two reports are a powerful affirmation of our vision to inspire each other to shine.

“The reports reflect the dedication of our staff, the joy and hard work of our pupils and the unwavering support of our families and community.

“We are proud to be a school where every child is known, valued, and encouraged to flourish.”

The full SIAMS and Ofsted reports are available on the school website: www.st-thomas.lancs.sch.uk