A primary school in Lytham St Annes says it is "absolutely thrilled" after receiving a faultless Ofsted report.

St Thomas' CE Primary School has received a faultless ungraded Ofsted report. | submit

St Thomas' CE Primary School was inspected by Ofsted between March 25 and 26 this year.

Although it was an ungraded (secion 8) inspection, the newly issued report states that “the school’s work may have improved significantly across all areas since the previous inspection” so the next one must be graded.

The school, located on St Thomas’ Road was last fully inspected in 2015, when it received a good rating - a classification it has held since its first inspection in 2004.

Ofsted therefore suggests that St Thomas' CE Primary School performance is of an outstanding standard now but see what else Ofsted, and the school, had to say below....

What does St Thomas' CE Primary School do well according to Ofsted?

The report starts by stating: “Pupils flourish at this exceptionally nurturing school. They are happy and know that staff care about them. Children in the Reception class love exploring the exciting outdoor environment. They learn and play harmoniously alongside their friends. The positive relationships fostered across the school help all pupils to settle quickly, especially those pupils who may arrive at different points during the school year.”

As well as behaving well, pupils are all said to “work hard” and “achieve well” - this includes SEND pupils who are well supported.

The curriculum is described as “ambitious” and “thoughtfilly designed” with “the school’s high standards” being promoted consistently across all subjects.

Inspectors added: “Skilled staff deliver appropriate learning activities effectively. Any gaps or misconceptions are identified quickly and addressed successfully. This helps pupils’ knowledge and understanding to build securely over time.”

The school’s “extensive range of clubs” was also praised, as was the trips they offer and the strength of its personal development programme.

What does St Thomas' CE Primary School need to improve?

Ofsted does not say that anything needs improving at the school.

The school's extra-curricular opportunites were highly applauded. | submit

What has St Thomas' CE Primary School said about it’s latest report?

Headteacher Lindsay Walton said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the findings of this Ofsted inspection. It is a testament to theincredible teamwork and dedication of our staff who work extremely hard alongside the pupils, parents, governors, and the wider school community. We are proud to have beenrecognised for providing an exceptional, nurturing environment with high standards of education and personal development alongside with an ambitious and well- designed unique curriculum, enabling every child to flourish and reach their full potential exceptionally well.

“This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of our school family; the collective efforts of our school leaders, the dedicated staff and supportive governors enable us to continually grow, improve and provide the very best care and education for our children. To be told that we are effectively operating at an ‘outstanding’ level is a fantastic achievement, and we will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do - for every individual.”

Chair of Governors, Mrs Mandy Palmer, added: “This fantastic outcome reflects our school’s unwavering commitment to excellence. We are incredibly proud of everyone at St Thomas’ and excited for the future.”