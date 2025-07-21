13 glam photos from Kirkham Grammar School’s 2025 Year 11 prom

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Coverage of Kirkham Grammar School’s 2025 end of year celebrations continues with a gallery from their Year 11 prom.

Kirkham Grammar School held their Fifth Year Ball at Bartle Hall in Preston on Monday, June 23.

It comes just three days after the Sixth Form students also enjoyed their prom at the school itself.

You can see photos from the Sixth Form prom here but below are 13 pictures from the celebrations for Year 11...

Do you want to feature in a 2025 prom gallery? Email your photos to [email protected] and include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom

Kirkham Grammar School's Fifth Year prom

1. KGS 5th Year prom 1

Kirkham Grammar School's Fifth Year prom | submit

Photo Sales
Gentlemen arrive on a tractor

2. KGS 5th Year prom 2

Gentlemen arrive on a tractor | submit

Photo Sales
Four fabulous friends

3. KGS 5th Year prom 3

Four fabulous friends | submit

Photo Sales
A prom goers arrives on horseback

4. KGS 5th Year prom 4

A prom goers arrives on horseback | submit

Photo Sales
Stunning dresses girls

5. KGS 5th Year prom 5

Stunning dresses girls | submit

Photo Sales
Cheers!

6. KGS 5th Year prom 6

Cheers! | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsKirkhamLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice