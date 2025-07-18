12 fabulous pics from Kirkham Grammar School’s 2025 Sixth Form prom

Kirkham Grammar School held their Sixth Form Ball for their Year 12 and 13 pupils at the school on Friday, June 20.
Tallan Gill, Head at Kirkham Grammar School: “The Sixth Form Ball was an unforgettable evening. It was wonderful to see our pupils dressed up, confident and enjoying themselves. The atmosphere was electric, filled with laughter, celebration, and a real sense of achievement. I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication this cohort has shown throughout their time at Kirkham Grammar. They are an exceptional group of young people, and I look forward to seeing all that they go on to achieve.”
Take a look at photos 12 photos from the night below...
