Yesterday, Tommy Fury’s new documentary premiered in Manchester at Printworks and we managed to catch up with Tommy to see how things were going.

The documentary series, Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury is centred around 2024 which was the worst year of Tommy’s life. He faced a very public relationship breakdown with Molly-Mae, alcohol problems and the wrath of social media.

This series now shows Tommy’s comeback and the reality of his life.

When asked how he was doing now after this whirlwind of a year, Tommy said: “Yeah, I’m doing great I’m in the best place mentally and physically that I’ve ever been in my life. Everything around me is perfect, it’s exactly where it needs to be and I’m just so lucky and so blessed and I owe it all to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ.”

Tommy was also asked why he decided to do the documentary series in the first place, he answered: “It was just an opportunity that arose, an opportunity that had come to me and it was in the works for a long time. I always thought if I’m ever going to do a documentary, it’s going to be now when there’s so much going on. I don’t want to hold anything back I want people to see me at my rawest when I’m upset and when I don’t feel like being on camera.”

Adding: “I want people to see different sides of me and that’s exactly what people see in this documentary.”

After Molly-Mae announced their split via Instagram, the internet quickly went after Tommy, he said: “I don’t really take social media too seriously, it’s something everybody’s on but as long as I’m doing right for me, my family and my lord and saviour Jesus Christ everybody’s going to have an opinion and as long as my family and I are happy, that’s all that matters.”

Tommy reveals that the reason that him and Molly-Mae broke up was due to his struggle with alcohol, for those also dealing with this problem, he said: “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. It may seem the darkest and horriblest of tunnels, but just ploughing on don’t bottle anything up and have the right people around you and you’ll find your way.”