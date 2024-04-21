Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a video showing her typical day after hosting Loose Women, Coleen Nolan admitted she is ‘obsessed’ with looking at diamond rings.

When examining a set of dazzling rings, the 59-year-old TV personality looked awestruck - teasing a possible engagement to her boyfriend Michael Jones.

Coleen and Michael, also 59, have been dating since 2021 after meeting on Tinder and despite being on-off for a while, the couple seems to be getting on well and recently moved in together.

The video, which had the caption: 'What I do after work while I'm in London xxx', saw the former singer browse shops around Westfield in west London for some retail therapy.

As she entered a homeware shop, Coleen began looking at some pink kitchen pans and said: “I am going to get all new pots and pans when I move.

“'I have to remember it is not just me living on my own now, it's mainly male orientated.”

After that, Coleen couldn't pass by a stunning jewellery window display - stopping to admire a stack of gleaming rings as she told the camera 'Come here'.

She said: “I am not saying I am getting engaged or married but if I was, I am obsessed with looking at diamond rings. They're a bit expensive these lot.”

Whilst joking to the camera saying 'I am not going in,' the TV sensation cheekily headed into the shop to inspect the rings further.

However the Loose Women star has stated she won't get married to Michael unless he signs a prenuptial agreement.

Opening up with Kaye Adams on her podcast, Coleen said: “I think Michael would very much like to get married at some point.

“If it meant a lot to him, maybe I would, but I'd bloody make him sign a great big piece of paper before I did, because I'm not going through that again.

“I've always been against prenups, because I find them really unromantic and very much like you're going into it going: 'Well, it probably won't work, so sign this.

“Hopefully it will work and we'll never have to look at that piece of paper again, but what I went through on my last divorce I don't ever want to go through again.