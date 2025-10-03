GRAMMY Award winning international superstar rapper, singer, songwriter and actor Pitbull will bring the ultimate party to the North West as he headlines the closing night of TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2026.

With billions of audio streams and video views, along with hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, Pitbull’s career stands as one of the most impressive in music history says organisers.

And now, in a move which will see the first ever rap artist headline Lytham Festival, he is now bringing his I’m Back! Tour to the Lancashire coast on Sunday, July 5.

Fans can access Lytham Festival’s pre sale from midday Thursday while Pitbull tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via lythamfestival.com

2026 marks the 15th anniversary of Lytham Festival which returns for five nights from Wednesday July 1 to Sunday July 5.

It has already been revealed GRAMMY nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims will headline the opening night of the festival with support from Lauren Spencer Smith and Jordan Rakei, while the most successful duo in UK music history Pet Shop Boys will headline on Saturday July 4.

Pre sale tickets for those shows are available from 5pm today, while they go on general sale at 10am tomorrow (Saturday).

Details of final headliners and special guests will be revealed soon.

What can we expect from Pitbull’s headline performance?

Pitbull, aka Armando Christian Perez, is affectionally known as Mr Worldwide.

Earlier this year fans caused a viral storm during his high energy European tour with tens of thousands of them wearing bald caps and dubbing themselves "The Bald E’s” in honour of his signature look and larger-than-life persona, and Lytham Festival organisers are encouraging fans to go equally wild in 2026.

With the I’m Back! Tour Pitbull guarantees to continue to celebrate this culture and bring the unstoppable pure party energy for fans.

Set to be on an even bigger stage with highly stunning visuals, explosive pyrotechnics, and Pitbull's signature performance. With a fusion of music, lights, and special effects—alongside his band, The Agents, and dancers, The Most Bad Ones—the show will deliver an unforgettable, one of a kind high-energy party for everyone to enjoy.

What has been said about the new headline announcement?

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “This is huge! Pitbull is one of the hottest tickets around and this will be the first time we have a headlining show from a much-celebrated rap artist. We cannot wait to welcome him to our wonderful festival and I absolutely want to see a sea of bald caps on Lytham Green.

“Pitbull is an artist who has enjoyed hit after hit globally. He is Mr Worldwide and he really does present the ultimate party. This is going to be one incredible way to close the celebrations of our 15th anniversary festival.”

More about Pitbull

An international superstar, education ambassador, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, Pitbull does not stand still.

Aside from global success with hits including Fireball, Hotel Room Service, Give Me Everything, Timber and Don’t Stop The Party, beyond music he has built a diverse and expanding business portfolio.

His signature “EEEEEEEYOOOOOO” grito (yell) is one of fewer than 40 sound trademarks protected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

He recently made history by partnering with Florida International University to rename its football stadium Pitbull Stadium, and he is also a passionate advocate for education.

Last year Pitbull teamed up with rock legends Bon Jovi for the powerful track Now or Never, blending his signature high-energy sound with the band’s anthemic rock style.

The unexpected collaboration quickly gained global traction, further proving Pitbull’s ability to transcend genres and generations.

With no signs of slowing down, Pitbull continues to push boundaries and inspire millions around the world, leaving a profound cultural impact and cementing a legacy that spans entertainment, business, education, and beyond.

TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2026 returns Wednesday 1 to Sunday 5 July. For more information and to secure tickets head to lythamfestival.com