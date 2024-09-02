Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s biggest family, the Radfords, has achieved a remarkable milestone by landing a spot on The Sunday Times Bestseller List with their book Making Life Count.

As the oldest and most influential book sales chart in the UK, The Sunday Times Bestseller List is known as “the one that every author wants to be on,” making this achievement all the more significant for the Lancashire-based Radford family.

Making Life Count is a heartwarming collection of personal stories from Noel and Sue Radford, the stars of Channel 5’s popular TV show 22 Kids and Counting. The book offers readers an intimate look at the ups and downs of navigating life in Britain’s biggest family.

Filled with moments of tears and laughter, the Radfords share their unique journey, giving fans a deeper understanding of what it takes to manage a household of 22 children. Noel and Sue Radford, who met as teenagers, have beaten all the odds to stay together and build their extraordinary family.

Both adopted as babies, they first became parents when Sue fell pregnant at a young age. Determined to bring up their first child together, the couple embarked on a journey that would see their family grow far beyond their wildest dreams.

The Radfords’ story is an astounding one: the couple openly admits to having a positive addiction - an addiction to having children. Despite the challenges of raising such a large family, Noel and Sue’s story continues to unfold in new and exciting ways.

In addition to their roles as parents, Noel and Sue are also entrepreneurs. Since 1999, they have owned and operated Radford’s Pie Company, a Morecambe-based bakery that specialises in pies and delivers them across the UK.

Despite their busy lives, the Radfords have always found time to connect with the public, first gaining widespread attention in 2012 with the Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting. The success of this program led to three more series, with their latest, 22 Kids and Counting, airing just before Christmas.

The Radfords’ collaboration with author Paddy Shennan, a former senior feature writer for The Liverpool Echo, has clearly resonated with readers, with Making Life Count capturing hearts and making it clear that the Radford family’s story is far from over, with many more chapters yet to be written.