Blackpool's Coleen Nolan, once of The Nolans, took to social media to share a special message for her sister Linda, who celebrated her 65th birthday on Friday February 23. The post features a wonderful picture of the pair dressed in stylish glittery dresses and a message reading 'Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister.. 65 today and still going strong.. I love you ALWAYS'.

Having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and secondary breast cancer in 2017, Linda is currently undergoing further treatment after it was revealed last year that the disease had spread to her brain. She regularly posts updates on her condition and is working to raise awareness whilst she undergoes treatment.

Linda and Coleen, who is currently on her first solo tour across the UK, also sadly lost their sister Bernie to breast cancer in 2013, while Coleen herself recently revealed on Loose Women that she had found cancer on her shoulder which ended up being diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma. The 58-year-old mother of three promptly underwent treatment for the carcinoma.