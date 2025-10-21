Warton welcomes Progression Football Academy

By Denize Ashton
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 15:40 BST
Progression Football Academyplaceholder image
Progression Football Academy
After upgrades to the facilities on Bridges Playing Fields, Warton Parish Council are happy to welcome The Progression Football Academy.

Progression are a local professional football coaching company with the aim of providing opportunities for young people and young footballers across Preston, Warton and the Fylde Coast to create lifelong memories, learn important life skills and make new friends all whilst improving their football ability.

Working alongside grassroots teams to further support the great work they all do in providing experiences for their teams and players.

All of the coaches are UEFA Qualified and have experience working in the professional game at Academy level providing experience of working at a professional first team level too.

Progression Half Term Football Campplaceholder image
Progression Half Term Football Camp

They provide a variety of football sessions to boys and girls of any age and ability. The sessions include:

  • 1-2-1 Sessions
  • Small Group Sessions
  • Full Team Sessions
  • Holiday Camps
  • Birthday Parties
  • Technical Excellence Days
  • Online Player Mentoring
  • They also have their own kit range online too which is available for anyone to purchase which can be found here https://www.kitlocker.shop/yourclub/a-z-clubs/progression-football-academy

Soon going to be launching the following sessions:

  • Soccer Schools (Ages 6-11, for anybody wanting to turn up and play matches, learn new skills and make new friends)
  • Progression Lionesses (Girls only football programme to provide girls of any ability with the opportunity to access football sessions and grow a love for the game)
  • Soccer Tots (Ages 2-5 for an introduction to football to learn the basics and make new friends)

A bit further down the line they have some really big, exciting plans, so watch out for news of that There are many ways in which players, coaches, and businesses can get involved with Progression Football Academy and they'd love to hear from you as they continue to grow and develop the brand locally and to provide people with the best life experiences possible! Below is a copy of Warton October Half Term Holiday Camp flyer

Contact Number for more information 07500 968354

Their Social Media tags are below:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/progression_football_academy/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573868278621

