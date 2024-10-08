Real Life “Monster Hunter” to Visit Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richard Freeman is a cryptozoologist. He searches for and writes about unknown animals. Some may call him a monster hunter. Richard is visiting Blackpool this month to give a talk in conjunction with LAPIS – Lancashire’s Anomalous Phenomena Investigation Society - in which he will recount his adventures all over the world on the track of unknown animals.

For a quarter of a century, he has travelled the globe investigating reports of real-life monsters. Some of these are creatures utterly unknown to science, some are beasts once thought extinct but that may be surviving today and yet others are known species grown far beyond the recorded maximum size.

Richard says "If you think monsters exist only in the imagination, think again. From all over the world there are reports from people, including scientists, who have seen unknown animals and creatures once thought to be extinct. There is a false notion that the world has been totally explored and mapped but great sections of Asia, Australia, South America and Africa still remain unexplored."

"Large new animals are still being discovered in the 21st century and ones thought extinct, like the night parrot and the Zanzibar leopard are turning up again."

Richard Freeman on a monster hunting expedition

His adventures have taken him to the Gobi Desert in search of the much feared Mongolian deathworm, the mountains of north India on the track of the yeti, the forests of Tasmania hunting for the Tasmanian wolf, the swamps of Guyana where the giant anaconda lurks, the rainforests of Sumatra on the trail of orang-pendek, a new species of ape, Tajikistan in search of the Caspian tiger, once thought to be extinct and the Caucasus Mountains on the hunt for the almasty, which is the Russian wildman.

​Richard will show pictures from his expeditions and talk about future projects and other strange creatures he would like to hunt. He will also answer questions and give advice to those wishing to enter the strange and exciting field of cryptozoology, the search for unknown animals.

Richard, who is a former zookeeper, is the Zoological Director at the Centre for Fortean Zoology which is the world’s only full-time mystery animal research organization.

He has delivered lectures at numerous events and is a regular contributor to the Fortean Times, the magazine which reports on strange news stories and which has even featured in Dr Who.

He is the author of a number of books, both fact and fiction. His latest book “The Highest Strangeness” deals with the strangest of strange events – including The Irish Water Rino, Space Penguins and Gef the Talking Mongoose.

Richard will be giving his talk at The Guards Club, 37E Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DG on Saturday the 12th of October starting at 7.30 pm. Entry is by advance ticket only which can be purchased at https://www.lapisparanormal.com/richardfreeman

LAPIS is interested in UFOs, Folklore, Cryptozoology, ghosts and hauntings, time slips, local history and anything else that is interesting and unexplained. The group holds informal meetings on the first Thursday of each month, at The Guards Club, 37E Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, starting at 8.30pm. Everyone is welcome.

To find out more about LAPIS or to get in touch visit lapisparanormal.com or email [email protected]