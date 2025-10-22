North West's care costs below national average as new data lays bare regional differences

Heat map of care home costs across the UK

People across North West England are paying an average of £405 less than their London counterparts for the cost of residential care, according to new figures from the UK’s leading care reviews website, carehome.co.uk.

The figures show the average weekly cost of a residential care home in the North West is £1,143 per week compared to £1,548 in London – the most expensive region in the UK.

With the UK average at £1,298, the North West remains £155 below the national average, making it the second cheapest region in the UK for residential care after the North East.

The North West also sits below the national average across all other care types, with nursing care costing £1,422 per week, residential dementia care at £1,184, and dementia nursing care at £1,470.

Regional divide

North East England: Cheapest region for self-funders, with residential care almost £200 below the UK average. Dementia nursing care costs £1,296 per week, nearly £300 less than the national figure.

London: The most expensive residential care costs with an average of £1,548 per week. Nursing care is even higher, averaging £1,759 per week.

Wales: Residential care averages £1,156 per week.

Scotland: Among the most expensive, with residential care at £1,539 per week, partly due to higher minimum wages for care workers.

South East England: Residential care averages £1,446 per week.

The data highlights the ongoing north-south divide, with wealthier southern regions charging significantly higher care home fees.

The cost of care – Who pays?

Almost half of older people in care homes (49% in 2022–23) are self-funders (ONS). For those who cannot afford fees, local councils step in, but only after a financial assessment.

Savings thresholds for state support:

England – under £23,250

– under £23,250 Wales – under £50,000

– under £50,000 Scotland – under £35,000

Sue Learner, editor at carehome.co.uk, said:

“Our data shows that the North West is the second most affordable region in the UK for residential care, behind only the North East. However, care remains a significant financial commitment, and it’s vital that families plan ahead, not just for the type of care they may need, but also for how to fund it.

“The average weekly cost of residential care across the UK is now £1,298, and while the North West currently sits below this figure, that is not guaranteed to remain the case. Rising costs, driven by increases in the minimum wage and employers’ national insurance contributions, mean local authorities will inevitably have to scale back state-funded care, leaving more families under pressure to top up council funding.

“We have been waiting decades for meaningful social care reform. The government must act to ease the financial burden on families, many of whom are left with no choice but to sell their homes to cover care fees.

“At carehome.co.uk, our 390,000 genuine reviews and our free Care Help Line give families the knowledge and support they need to find a home that offers not just good care, but real value for money.”

These average regional care home fees are based on self-funding care home fees data from carehome.co.uk dated 9 September 2025.