A Blackpool hypnotist is planning the mammoth challenge of travelling from England to Australia without getting on a plane to raise money for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

After dressing up and performing his comedy stage hypnosis show at The Horseshow Showbar in drag in 2024 for the same cause, Ken Webster has now come up with another crazy challenge.

Hypnotist Ken who performed for 35 years at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Horse-Show Showbar venue and holds the record for the world's longest running resident comedy stage hypnotism show is going all out for the charity.

The moment Ken heard about the amazing work that Brian House Children's Hospice in Blackpool does providing respite, palliative and end of life care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions he knew he needed to help.

The hospice cares for youngsters both during the day and night, as well as supporting their families at every step of what can be an unpredictable journey.

And now Ken has devised his own unpredictable journey travelling from England to Australia, without stepping foot on any airplane.

The entire trip will be documented by daily video updates on all major Social Media Channels including You-Tube, Facebook, Tik-Tok, X aka Twitter & Instagram.

All the links for which can be found on Ken's fund-raising website of www.kendownunder.com

The genius part is you can help raise money for Brian House Children's Hospice without it costing you a single penny just by following the Social Media Channels that Ken has set up for this crazy challenge and each day watching the updates about his encounters and no doubt close shaves.

the trip could take him up to two months to complete.

The idea is that the more followers a social media channel gets the more revenue and income that social media platform will pay to the person who set it up and Ken has set things up so that every penny he is able to generate from people following his social media channels will go to Brian House Children's Hospice.

Ken said: "We are living in hard times and everyone is short of money so I wanted to think of a way you could all help raise funds for Brian House without actually needing to donate any money."

Most people are surprised to hear that most children’s hospice care sits outside the NHS. Brian House gets less than £200,000 a year from the Department of Health, and no money at all from local CCGs or GPs.

It costs over £1million each year to keep Brian House open, with all of their services provided free of charge for those who need them. As a result, the huge shortfall in funding must be plugged by donations.

Ken will only stop in 1 Star accommodation and will live as cheaply as is possible during his journey to Australia.

Ken said: "Originally I was going to travel across Russia from Moscow to Vladivostok and straight down but unfortunately they are not allowing UK people in at the moment. The Tran Siberian railway looks far more appealing than the Pakistan - India train. To add a bit more for the lovely people who are behind me on this, all the subscribers and friends I will only stay in 1 star accommodation and travel 3rd class where I can. Trying to find a route where I may not get my head blown off is proving rather difficult. So I am just going to wing it and hopefully find a safeish route."

For more information and to follow Ken’s travels visit here.