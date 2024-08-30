Comedy Hypnotist Ken Webster Drags Up to Help Brian House Children's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Stage Hypnosis Legend Ken Webster is set to perform his unique & hilarious show as a Drag Queen Comedy Hypnotist for one night only on 14th September 2024 to help raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice in Thornton Cleveleys.

The moment Hypnotist Ken Webster heard about the amazing work that Brian House Children's Hospice in Thorton Cleveleys do in providing respite, palliative and end of life care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions and how that means they care for youngsters both during the day and overnight, as well as supporting their families at every step of what can be an unpredictable journey, he knew that he wanted to do something to help them raise much needed funds for their amazing work to continue.

Ken who after appearing for 35 years at Blackpool Pleasure Beaches Horse-Show Showbar venue now holds the record for the World's longest running resident Comedy Stage Hypnotism Show decided given the long term history of Drag in Blackpool and the rise in popularity of Drag Queen perfomers & female impersonators due to Television Shows like Ru Paul's Drag Race to for one night only perform his unique & hilarious Hypnosis Show in Drag.

Calling upon help & tuition from Blackpool "Funny Girls" Legend Betty Legs Diamond to help him develop his Drag Queen Character and help from Bispham Based Nicky Figgins Dance Academy to choreograph the opening Dance Routine, Ken is determined to put on a show that all who attend will never forget in his quest to raise funds for Brian House.

You can buy tickets to attend the show on Saturday 14th September from this link

And those who are unable to attend are asked to please give generously to Ken's Just Giving page which is alsoraising funds for Brian House here