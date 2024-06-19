Blackpool travel agency raise the bar for award nominations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool-based travel agency Travel Village, and online business Southampton Cruise Centre, have been shortlisted for top TTG awards, highlighting their dedication to excellence in the travel industry.

Riding high on receiving word that team members of the Travel Village Group were finalists for awards last week, Blackpool’s best travel agency, the Travel Village added to their tally with fresh finalist entries.

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG have shortlisted members of the team at the Travel Village for some of the highest national awards. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in the travel industry.

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG are one of the most esteemed accolades in the travel sector, celebrating the finest achievements and highest standards of service. Being recognised in this competitive landscape is a significant honour, highlighting the team’s commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and maintaining the highest levels of professionalism and customer satisfaction.

Becky H and Carolyn outside The Travel Village shop

The nominations are not just an acknowledgment of their hard work, but also of the trust and loyalty the Travel Village’s clients have placed in them.

The awards that the team have been shortlisted for are:

Manager of the Year – Carolyn Markey – Travel Village

High Street Agent of the Year – Rebecca (Becky) Hawker – Travel Village

The Group’s online cruise business Southampton Cruise Centre also received more good news, with an individual cruise specialist adding to a shortlist:

Cruise Agent of the Year – Sam Charij – Southampton Cruise Centre

The finalists will shortly face a judging panel to determine the deserving winner in their respective category.