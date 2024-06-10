Blackpool travel agency earns nomination for prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool's family-run Travel Village Group is celebrating being shortlisted for five top accolades at the 2024 Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards. These prestigious awards honour excellence in the UK and Ireland's travel industry.

The awards ceremony, one of the industry's most significant events, will take place at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel on Thursday, July 11, 2024, with headline sponsor Celestyal. The shortlists showcase talent from agencies nominated by over 100 suppliers, including tour operators, cruise lines, airlines, tourist boards, and ancillary companies. The diverse group of nominees includes both established companies and innovative start-ups, highlighting exceptional commitment to sustainability, staff wellbeing, and development.

For the Travel Village Group, being recognised alongside such esteemed professionals is a true honour. They look forward to celebrating collective achievements at this prestigious event. Notably, they were shortlisted for four awards in 2023 and won an additional special award for Mental Health, making this year's increased recognition even more significant.

Blackpool’s Travel Village on Highfield Road, South Shore

The Travel Village Group has been shortlisted for the following 2024 Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards:

Best Highstreet Agency - North West England & North Wales – Large Agency: Their retail store on Highfield Road in Blackpool, the Travel Village, makes the list for the third year in a row!

Cruise Agency of the Year – Large: Southampton Cruise Centre, their mainstream online cruise business, is recognised as one of the best cruise agencies in the UK & Ireland!

Leisure Agent of the Year: Kelly Taylor, a personal travel expert and one of the Holiday Village business owners, receives individual recognition.

Leisure Manager of the Year: Congratulations to Carolyn Markey! Along with the retail store, The Travel Village, being shortlisted, Carolyn is recognised for her exceptional management of daily operations, staff, and local events.

Agency Support Team Member of the Year: Huge plaudits to Susan Forsdike, shortlisted for the second year running, acknowledging her behind-the-scenes work supporting the agency’s frontline agents and business owners.