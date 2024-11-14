Around 10 lives saved every day from lung cancer in the north west

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cancer Research UK points to progress in research and calls for more support this Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Around 4,000 lives are saved from lung cancer in the North West every year, according to new analysis from Cancer Research UK. That’s around 10 people every day.*

Researchers found, since the 1970s, around 77,800 deaths have been avoided from the disease in the region** thanks to research and improvements in prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Released to mark Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the figures underline significant progress that offers hope to thousands affected by the disease – the UK’s biggest cause of cancer death.

Cancer Research UK scientists have been at the forefront of the advances against lung cancer. More than 8 in 10 people with the disease who are prescribed cancer drugs in the UK, receive at least one drug that the charity has helped to develop.*** And, thanks to the generosity of its supporters, it has invested over £231 million in lung cancer research over the last decade.

Major developments to date include long-term, UK-wide studies, such as TRACERx that have helped to discover new techniques to detect lung cancer at an early stage; the TRACERxEVO programme that will continue to transform lung cancer research by developing new technologies and training a new generation of scientists; and developing LungVax, the world’s first vaccine designed to prevent lung cancer in people at high risk of the disease.

To keep up momentum, Cancer Research UK is urging the UK Government to take action that will help to save even more lives from this hard-to-treat cancer.

Tobacco is the biggest cause of lung cancer in the UK and rates of the disease are higher in more deprived areas where smoking rates are highest.

The charity is calling for the swift implementation of legislation that will increase the age of sale for tobacco products, as well as sustainable funding for stop-smoking support for people trying to quit.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, Jemma Humphreys, said: “From uncovering the causes of lung cancer to pioneering drugs to treat it and campaigning for change, the figures show we’re powering progress for people affected by lung cancer in the region and across the UK. But there’s so much more to do.

“Preventing lung cancer, as well as stopping it in it tracks, will give many more people more precious moments with their loved ones. That’s why we’re urging the public and politicians alike to help play a part in beating the disease.

“The recently tabled Tobacco and Vapes Bill puts us on the path to helping to end lung cancers caused by smoking in the UK. People across the North West can get involved by emailing their MP to vote in favour of this historic legislation that will help create a future free from the harms of tobacco.”

Despite gains in understanding the disease, lung cancer survival continues to be lower than most other cancer types. Currently, only 1 in 10 people will survive for 10 years or more.

That’s in part because lung cancer symptoms can often be mistaken for less serious conditions, meaning many people are diagnosed late when treatment is less likely to be successful. As well as helping to accelerate better and kinder treatments, Cancer Research UK is backing research into novel ways of diagnosing cancer early to improve survival. This includes harnessing AI and developing blood tests that detect tumour DNA in the bloodstream.

Jemma Humphreys added: “We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer – no matter who they are or where they’re from.

“So, this Lung Cancer Awareness Month, we hope people will do what they can to show their support - whether that’s backing our Smokefree UK campaign or donating to help fund vital research. It’s regular monthly donations to the charity that keep our scientists researching month in, month out, to find the next big breakthrough.”

To support life-saving research, donate monthly to Cancer Research UK at cruk.org/donate

FACTFILE: LUNG CANCER

Lung cancer is the UK’s third most common cancer. Smoking is the biggest cause of the disease, but some people who get lung cancer don’t smoke. Every year in England, around 1,700 people who have never smoked are diagnosed with the disease.**** Lung cancer doesn’t always cause symptoms in its early stages. Many of the signs and symptoms can also be caused by other medical conditions but finding lung cancer early can mean that it's easier to treat. So, if people notice any symptoms or changes, they should get them checked out by their GP as soon as possible.

Common symptoms of lung cancer include:

Having a new cough or a cough most of the time

Getting out of breath doing the things you used to do without a problem

Coughing up phlegm (sputum) with blood in it

Having an ache or pain in the chest or shoulder

Chest infections that keep coming back or a chest infection that doesn't get better

Loss of appetite

Feeling tired all the time (fatigue)

Losing weight