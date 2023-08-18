England are through to the Women’s World Cup final for the first time after a stunning 3-1 semi-final win over Australia – here’s where you can watch the match in Blackpool.

The Lionesses are set to grip the nation once again when they compete in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday against Spain.

England became the first senior national side, men or women, to reach a World Cup final since 1966 after Sarina Wiegman's side beat Australia 3-1 in Sydney on Wednesday.

Fans lapped up the success across the country as the Lionesses cast aside the host nation.

Here are 13 venues where you can watch the Women’s World Cup final in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

And now, they are set to cheer on the women’s side as England aim to follow up last summer's European Championship success at Wembley.

Here are 15 places where you can watch the match in Blackpool:

Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

The Old Victoria Bar will open its doors at 10:30 am for an 11am kick-off.

A superb display ensured the Lionesses reached their first World Cup final (Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The Ardwick, Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AD

Join t he Ardwick to catch all the match live on their screens.

The New Philly Family Bar, Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5BL

Make sure you come early to watch the game in their huge venue.

England fans celebrate following a screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final at BOXPARK Wembley, London (Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Ma Kellys Showboat, Queen’s Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RW

The Showboat will be opening at 10am, with the match being aired both inside and out on the big screen.

Scruffy Murphys, Corporation Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EJ

England will play Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday (Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The pub will be opening from 10:30 ready for the big match.

The Counting House, Talbot Square, Blackpool, FY1 1NG

Yates, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET

Reserve your seat to watch the final HERE.

The Highlands, Queen’s Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9JS

Doors will be open at 10.30am for a 11am kick-off.

The Washington, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF

To celebrate England’s historic journey to the Women’s World Cup final, the pub will be giving away a free drink to enjoy while watching the final against Spain.

Simply turn up wearing England colours, face paint or England kit to redeem.

Full details HERE.

The Manchester, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6AH

Reserve your seat to watch the final HERE.

Dog & Partridge, Lytham Rd, Blackpool, FY1 6ET

Walkabout, Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL

Free Entry. Doors will open from 10.30am.

The No. 4, Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ER

Doors will open at 10.45am.

Tea/ coffee and bacon bap for £4.95.