Women’s World Cup Final 2023: 13 Blackpool venues where you can watch England’s Lionesses face off against Spain
The Lionesses are set to grip the nation once again when they compete in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday against Spain.
England became the first senior national side, men or women, to reach a World Cup final since 1966 after Sarina Wiegman's side beat Australia 3-1 in Sydney on Wednesday.
Fans lapped up the success across the country as the Lionesses cast aside the host nation.
And now, they are set to cheer on the women’s side as England aim to follow up last summer's European Championship success at Wembley.
Here are 15 places where you can watch the match in Blackpool:
Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HL
The Old Victoria Bar will open its doors at 10:30 am for an 11am kick-off.
The Ardwick, Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AD
Join t he Ardwick to catch all the match live on their screens.
The New Philly Family Bar, Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5BL
Make sure you come early to watch the game in their huge venue.
Ma Kellys Showboat, Queen’s Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RW
The Showboat will be opening at 10am, with the match being aired both inside and out on the big screen.
Scruffy Murphys, Corporation Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EJ
The pub will be opening from 10:30 ready for the big match.
The Counting House, Talbot Square, Blackpool, FY1 1NG
Yates, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET
Reserve your seat to watch the final HERE.
The Highlands, Queen’s Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9JS
Doors will be open at 10.30am for a 11am kick-off.
The Washington, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF
To celebrate England’s historic journey to the Women’s World Cup final, the pub will be giving away a free drink to enjoy while watching the final against Spain.
Simply turn up wearing England colours, face paint or England kit to redeem.
Full details HERE.
The Manchester, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6AH
Reserve your seat to watch the final HERE.
Dog & Partridge, Lytham Rd, Blackpool, FY1 6ET
To celebrate England’s historic journey to the Women’s World Cup final, the pub will be giving away a free drink to enjoy while watching the final against Spain.
Simply turn up wearing England colours, face paint or England kit to redeem.
Full details HERE.
Walkabout, Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL
Free Entry. Doors will open from 10.30am.
The No. 4, Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ER
Doors will open at 10.45am.
Tea/ coffee and bacon bap for £4.95.
Pint of beer and bacon bap for £6.95.