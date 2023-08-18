Blackpool pubs can open early for World Cup Final as Lionesses take on Spain on Sunday

Pubs in Blackpool will be able to serve alcohol earlier ahead of the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday because most venues already have early licences.

Calls have been made nationally for licensing rules to be relaxed so fans can enjoy a drink ahead of kick-off.

The British Pub and Beer Association has warned most pubs are only licensed to sell alcohol from 11am on Sundays, with some being restricted to midday.

But Blackpool Council has confirmed most venues in the resort have licences which start earlier – including from 7am.

Wetherspoon's Velvet Coaster

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “We are showing our support for the Lionesses this weekend by lighting Blackpool Tower and the Illumination arches in red and white.

“No doubt residents and visitors will also be showing their support watching the match in pubs, hotels and community venues across the town.

“We have received a letter from the Government encouraging us to help any venues wishing to open early.

“A large proportion of the licensed premises in the town already have the provision to serve alcohol on a Sunday morning, as a result we haven’t any requests so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who doesn’t have the necessary permission in place can contact our Licensing team and they will do all that they can to assist.”

Among pubs in Blackpool, Wetherspoons has confirmed all its venues will be serving alcohol from 9am, while Walkabout sports bar on Queen Street and the Victoria Bar in the Winter Gardens will be open from 10.30am.