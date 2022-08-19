Women’s business event in Lancashire is a sell out success
Farington Lodge Hotel welcomed over one hundred female entrepreneurs to Pink Link’s Summer Regional North West event for a proactive day of networking, sharing knowledge and exploring opportunities.
The event brought together women from a wide range of industries from across Lancashire and the North West as more than twenty exhibitors showcased their products and services.
Several stands sold out of products and Rose Watkins of Centaur Training reported that she’d had more enquires than at any other event she’d attended.
Two masterclasses by the Intellectual Property Office and Del Parsons Coaching were well attended and guests came away with advice and ideas that they could use in their business.
There were tears and laughter as guest speaker Delight Mapasure shared her story. She had spent seven years as an asylum seeker from Zimbabwe. She saw how English people love sausages and ran with an idea to introduce her beloved Boerwurst to the nation.
Her persistence caught the attention of Costco and through her drive and determination never to be limited she created a six figure success story.
Sam White of Freedom Services couldn’t stand being told what to do so she started her first business at 24 from her sister’s conservatory. She shared her vision for a better working environment and explained how after replacing herself as CEO with a psychologist, profitability has increased by 400 per cent. Staff are invested in the business and this year she is expecting a turnover of £23m.
On Thursday 25 August, Pink Link will be holding its second Summer Regional event – this time in Windermere, Cumbria. If you would like information about the event, visit www.pinklinkladies.co.uk/2022-summer-regional-cumbria