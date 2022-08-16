Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Taste of Leyland, the South Ribble food and drink festival, is back to celebrate local and regional food, drink and live music.

Organisers say the daylong event will be bigger and better this year with a whole host of foodie stalls and activities, entertainment, and fun for the whole family.

There will be a demonstration kitchen featuring local food businesses showcasing their recipes and skills, artisan produce, and lots of food and drink stalls offering food tasting, as well as the opportunity to buy the products to take away and enjoy at home.

A Taste of Leyland is to return to the town this September to showcase local businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be be held on Saturday, September 24 on Hough Lane from 11am to 5pm.

Due to the success of the event last year, the location has been moved from Ecroyd Street car park to Hough Lane and Leyland Market, to allow for more space, extra exhibitor stalls and entertainment.

The live music stage will feature local talent and there will also be children’s activities and fairground rides to keep everyone entertained.

Drinks too will be on offer at the festival

There are a few spaces left for stall holders and applications can be made at https://yoursay.citizenspace.com/communications/5dafc216/.

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: “I'm looking forward to the seeing the popular event - A Taste of Leyland - return to the town centre in September promoting our excellent local food and drink businesses.

"This fantastic event will showcase local produce and offer cooking demonstrations as well as the opportunity to sample some tasty products.

"I encourage local businesses to join in to showcase their produce and everyone to come along to the event to have a great day out and enjoy the entertainment and some tasty food and drink offerings.

The festival will be at Hough Lane and Leyland Market

"Through events like this we aim to help support and promote local businesses and provide an attraction for residents and visitors from the wider north west region to enjoy.”

More details on the exhibitors and entertainment will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information visit the A Taste of Leyland Facebook page (@ATasteofLeyland).