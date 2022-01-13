Winter Gardens chosen for 2022 business awards ceremony

The iconic building will host the 2022 Red Rose Awards on June 9.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event has been rescheduled from its usual March date to the summer slot at the Winter Gardens and will feature locally-sourced food, music and entertainment.

Lancashire businesses and organisations have until March 18 to submit their nominations and entries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list of finalists will be announced on April 4, and shortlisted candidates will then be given a chance to impress the judges with in-person presentations on April 27 and 28. New categories have been added.

The Micro Business Award has been introduced for the best Lancashire companies with six or fewer employees, and the Marketing Agency Award has been split into two: now the Design Award and Digital Award.

Stephen Bolton, of Lancashire Business View magazine, which organises the event, said: “Following the incredible feedback received from winners, guests and supporters of the Red Rose Awards through the years, and in particular last year, we are excited to bring the event back for 2022.