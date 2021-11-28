IN PICTURES: Christmas wonderland opens at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

The famous Winter Gardens has been transformed into a festive wonderland, complete with fairground rides, Bavarian-style Christmas market stalls, and a Santa's Grotto with twinkling fairy lights.
The event forms the second jewel in Blackpool's Christmas crown this year, adding to the gift chalets, Christmas trees, free ice rink and 60m 'Star Flyer' ride currently set up on the Blackpool Tower headland.
The event, inside the history Grade II listed venue, will run until January 2. Pictured is four-year-old Heidi Singleton-Harvey, enjoying the snow machine and lights show.
"This year we were more determined than ever to put on a spectacular show and give families and children the chance to have a great time. The overarching message for the markets is ‘bringing families together at Christmas’." Pictured: Florentina Slutton and Moira C
John Westhead, head of operations said: "As a local lad who was born and raised in Blackpool, I have been passionate about bringing an experience such as this to the town. Blackpool deserves a Christmas offering to rival other local areas."