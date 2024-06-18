Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The average cost of a Wetherspoons pint could be over £10 by 2035, according to new research.

New research has found that if recent price trends continue, a night at Wetherspoons could soon become a luxury experience akin to sipping champagne in a five-star hotel.

For years, ‘Spoons has been the go-to destination for those seeking a decent pint with prices that make other pubs blush, but according to the study, the days of scoring a beer for pennies may be numbered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Researchers are predicting that the humble pint, a cornerstone of British culture, could be priced at a jaw-dropping £11 in the not-so-distant future.

The average cost of a Wetherspoons pint could be over £10 by 2035 (Credit: Pavel Danilyuk) | Pavel Danilyuk

The study, conducted by FruitySlots.com, analysed pint prices across more than 800 Wetherspoons pubs in the UK, using menu prices from 2023.

Popular choices like Budweiser, Carling, Coors, Guinness, San Miguel, and Stella Artois were examined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By also analysing inflation data from January 2018 to January 2024, the researchers estimated future inflation rates.

With a projected annual inflation rise of 0.25%, they then calculated expected pint prices for each UK area in 2030, 2035, and 2040.

The national average cost of the top pints in Wetherspoons (Credit: FruitySlots.com) | FruitySlots.com

In contrast, the average price of a pint in Blackpool was £3.94.

With a 0.25% annual inflation increase, the average Wetherspoons’ pint in the resort might hit £10.94 by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Rosen, Co-Founder of FruitySlots.com, said: “The study provides an interesting insight into the costs faced by patrons today and potentially in the future – and highlights which areas could face the most jarring price tags compared to more affordable areas in the country.

“As prices increase, to tackle these economic challenges, pubs and bars will likely have to adapt to the ever-evolving consumer tastes.

“Perhaps experimenting with more craft beers in addition to the staple draughts popular throughout the country or offering unique cocktails to appeal to a wider demographic.”

How much a pint could be in the future (Credit: FruitySlots.com) | FruitySlots.com

The findings come just as separate research revealed that England and Wales witnessed a loss of 239 pubs in the first quarter of 2024 alone - an average of nearly 80 pubs closing their doors per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, expressed concern over the ongoing closure trend, saying: “The level of closures that we’re continuing to see reinforces that the challenges facing our nation’s pubs remains as acute as ever.

“It is unacceptable that 80 pubs a month are forced to shut their doors, robbing communities of a vital asset and costing people their jobs.