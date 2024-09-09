Fleetwood Wetherspoons pub The Thomas Drummond to stay open after pub chain makes u-turn
The Thomas Drummond in Lord Street is to remain as a Wetherspoon pub – after the company decided to take it off the market, six months after it was put up for sale.
In February the chain announced it was seeking to sell the pub between Lord Street and Dock Street, but would continue trading as normal until a buyer was found.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Wetherspoons had not given a reason for its decision to sell but suggested that rising costs brought on by high inflation had been a factor.
However, six months later, the pub company says it has axed plans to sell The Thomas Drummond and the pub is likely to remain open for “many more years to come”.
“Staff delighted”
Pub manager Claire Buxton said: “Staff are delighted that the pub is to remain open and I am confident our customers will welcome the news too.
“We look forward to serving the Fleetwood community for many more years to come.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.