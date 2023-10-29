Viva Vegas Diner, a popular American-style eaterie on Blackpool Promenade, is closing – as the team focus on new investments in the resort.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Viva Blackpool management have announced the closure of their American-style diner – as they focus on expanding their entertainment business.

The diner will be remodelled under new ownership and management as the team press ahead with plans to take new show tours around the UK.

30-year milestone for Blackpool comedian

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viva Vegas Diner will close as big entertainment plans are revealed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes as outrageous funny man, Leye D Johns, from Viva Blackpool has hit the big milestone of 30 years in Blackpool’s show business spotlight.

The Viva Entertainment division is looking at a big new project for the business in 2024 and will be revealing details early next year.

National tours as Viva goes on the road

Viva Entertainments have been enjoying success beyond Blackpool, taking their shows on tour throughout the UK and due to overwhelming demand The Jersey Beats and the January Butter as Celine Dion in “I’m Alive - The Ultimate Celine Dion Tribute Concert” will be mesmerizing audiences all over Great Britain this winter.

The Celine Dion concert will be touring the UK culminating with a massive night at the 2,500, capacity Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in Sunday 19th November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leye D Johns, founder and entertainment director at Viva is delighted with the response across the UK:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have enjoyed phenomenal success with our touring shows this year and are excited to be taking the thriving entertainment side of the business in a new direction.

I am so proud of how we have developed & expanded both the touring shows and nurtured talent here in Blackpool and now it’s a joy to see how the shows ade enjoying unprecedented success all over the UK.”

End of an era for Vegas Diner

Viva Blackpool which Leye launched ten years ago with friend and co-owner Martin Heywood has realised some amazing achievements over the years and this year was awarded the prestigious Trip Advisor Travellers Choice Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entrepreneurial pair are now launching ambitious plans for the next ten years and are moving in the right direction as celebrations begin this week as they launch the new autumn / winter entertainment schedule as well a national and international tour of their Viva Productions shows and wave a fond farewell to the Vegas Diner aspect of the business.

The Viva entertainment team have been busy investing in a new and exciting phase of the business building on the success of their new show tours around the UK.