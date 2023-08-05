News you can trust since 1873
I visited family-friendly Vegas style showbar Viva Blackpool and experienced a fun night of 80s 90s and 00s nostalgia at Decades Rewind

This is what happened when I went to the Decades: Rewind party night - a fast-paced 80s, 90s and 00s nostalgia show at Viva Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 13:58 BST

A talented cast of dancers and singers recreate some of the most iconic numbers of the last four decades.

Dance crazes bring back memories

Chart hits from Beyonce, B*Witched and Wham have the audience on their feet - something that’s really encouraged in this party show!

Leye D Johns spins round like a record, baby. Photos of the Decades:Rewind party show at Viva Blackpool
    Remember those dance crazes to Steps and Backstreet Boys songs that once swept the school playground? It’s surprising how quickly they come back for those of us of a certain age.

    A group of hen party revellers are shouting along and dancing on their chairs by the end!

    Humour and innuendo

    Humour from Leye D Johns is close-to-the-bone, but safe enough for children. I’m sure the innuendo went over their little heads – besides, some probably hear much worse in the playground.

    The charismatic compere does a brilliant job of making everyone feel involved in the show. He’s effortlessly funny and personable, as he waxes lyrical about the defining cultural events of the eras.

    Feel-good night out for all ages

    It’s the kind of show that reminds me of being on holiday - people are free to sing along and let their hair down in a relaxed, family-friendly environment. Loads of laughs and banter, and glittering entertainment that makes this a feel-good night out for all ages.

    The Viva complex has everything to keep a family entertained in the resort - from casual afternoon dining to dazzling Vegas-style evening shows and daytime comedy.

    You can buy tickets or find out more about what’s on at Viva here.

