A talented cast of dancers and singers recreate some of the most iconic numbers of the last four decades.

Dance crazes bring back memories

Chart hits from Beyonce, B*Witched and Wham have the audience on their feet - something that’s really encouraged in this party show!

Remember those dance crazes to Steps and Backstreet Boys songs that once swept the school playground? It’s surprising how quickly they come back for those of us of a certain age.

A group of hen party revellers are shouting along and dancing on their chairs by the end!

Humour and innuendo

Humour from Leye D Johns is close-to-the-bone, but safe enough for children. I’m sure the innuendo went over their little heads – besides, some probably hear much worse in the playground.

The charismatic compere does a brilliant job of making everyone feel involved in the show. He’s effortlessly funny and personable, as he waxes lyrical about the defining cultural events of the eras.

Feel-good night out for all ages

It’s the kind of show that reminds me of being on holiday - people are free to sing along and let their hair down in a relaxed, family-friendly environment. Loads of laughs and banter, and glittering entertainment that makes this a feel-good night out for all ages.

The Viva complex has everything to keep a family entertained in the resort - from casual afternoon dining to dazzling Vegas-style evening shows and daytime comedy.