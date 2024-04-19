Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restaurant chain Loungers plans to open a new branch in Lytham.

The company has applied to Fylde Council for permission to open a new restaurant at the former Forsyths store in Clifton Street.

Known for its eclectic decor and popular brunch menus, Loungers has more than 250 branches across England and Wales - including Vintro in Church Street, Blackpool.

The chain describes itself as “a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture”.

The restaurants are characterised by informal, unique interiors with an emphasis on a warm, comfortable atmosphere which is describes as a ‘home-from-home’ for diners.

Every Lounge offers all-day dining, with the same menu served from 9am and 10pm every day. You can check out their menu here.

Forsyths closed in February after 50 years of trading in Lytham as owners Martin and Stuart Forsyth announced their retirement.

Founded in 2002, Loungers are known for their eclectic decor and popular breakfast and brunch menus. The cafe-bar group has ambitions to open some 600 venues across the country, with the rapid roll-out seeing the group opening a new site every 10 days so far this year.

It says each new Lounge restaurant sees nearly £1m being invested into the local high street. It also said an average of 30 new jobs are created on each site opening.

Take a peek inside a Loungers bar in the YouTube video below...

The sites range from new developments to revamped former banks, retail outlets and restaurants on the high street and in shopping centres.

It has now set its sights on Lytham with an application for a premises licence submitted to Fylde Council on Thursday.

Chair and co-founder Alex Reilley, who was recently named business leader of the year at the Publican Awards 2024, said: “Loungers continues to go from strength to strength with a fantastic pipeline ahead.

“We still firmly believe that there is scope for over 600 Lounges, and are more excited than ever about the future of this business.”