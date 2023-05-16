Thornton-based leisure company to upgrade facilities following £5m funding deal

The Partington Group, based at Fleetwood Road North in Thornton, currently operates six holiday parks across the North West.

It will utilise the funding package to support the development of new facilities and services across a number of its parks.

With the support of HBSC UK, Partington’s Newton Hall Holiday Park in Blackpool will see the launch of Walterz – a new themed family entertainment centre.

The Partington Group currently operates six holiday parks across the North West (Credit: Google)

Included in the centre will be a bar, café, ten pin bowling, interactive games and karaoke booths.

Partington also has plans to invest in several other holiday parks, including new and upgraded facilities at Tarn House near Skipton, Black Beck in the Lake District and Broadwater and Windy Harbour Holiday Parks located near Blackpool.

Rob Kearsley, joint CEO of The Partington Group, said: “Funding from HSBC UK has allowed us to embark on several exciting new projects across our sites.

“This investment allows us to continue with our plans to provide a portfolio of high quality parks and create the best possible experience for holiday home owners and short break guests.

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors from across the UK and seizing further opportunities in the future.”

Alastair Woodford, relationship director at HSBC UK, added: “The Partington Group is an experienced fourth-generation family business with a genuine passion for delivering memorable experiences.

“We’re pleased to support the business with this investment, and we look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of these developments in the future.”

The Partington Group is a family-owned business established in 1944.