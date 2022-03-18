This is what Fylde coast trade unionists think about P&O making its crews redundant to save money
Fylde coast trade unionists have urged the government to seize P&O’s ships, after the shocking news that the company sacked all its crew to save money.
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Council, which will be having a stall in St John’s Square, Blackpool, throughout the Conservative Party’s Spring Conference, said the move by the ferry company on Thursday to make UK crews redundant and replace them with cheap agency labour without any notice, was disgraceful and warned if they get away with it, no-one’s job could be safe.
Ken Cridland from the group said: “If the P&O situation tells us anything, it reminds us all that we too could be visited out of the blue with a disaster for our jobs. We are asking the government to commandeer their ships.
"Over the next two days, we have a major opportunity to make a local noise which reaches national ears, and makes our lives better.”