This is what Fylde coast trade unionists think about P&O making its crews redundant to save money

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Council, which will be having a stall in St John’s Square, Blackpool, throughout the Conservative Party’s Spring Conference, said the move by the ferry company on Thursday to make UK crews redundant and replace them with cheap agency labour without any notice, was disgraceful and warned if they get away with it, no-one’s job could be safe.

Ken Cridland from the group said: “If the P&O situation tells us anything, it reminds us all that we too could be visited out of the blue with a disaster for our jobs. We are asking the government to commandeer their ships.

"Over the next two days, we have a major opportunity to make a local noise which reaches national ears, and makes our lives better.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers carrying luggage board the P&O Ferry Spirit of Britain at the Port of Dover in Kent as the company has suspended sailings ahead of a "major announcement" which later turned out to be making crews redundant to replace them with cheap labour Photo : Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Almost a quarter of P&O Ferries' staff were told via a video message on Thursday that it was their "final day of employment". Crews were escorted off some ships by security guards hired in advance by the company, while some tried to stay on board in protest. Replacement crews were waiting in some ports to take over from the fired men.

The RMT union said it was one of the "most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations" and the Government has said it will consider reviewing its contracts with P&O as a result.

The Fylde trade unionists will be taking part in a march against cost of living rises and in support of the NHS on Saturday from the Comedy Carpet at 11am.